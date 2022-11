KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The subject of a Silver Alert issued Saturday has been located.

Unified Police issued the alert for Jody Corsey, 68, at about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, after he reportedly walked away from his house overnight.

The UPD update saying he was located came early Saturday afternoon.

No details about Corsey’s condition were shared.