Unified Police: Juvenile suspect arrested in Kearns gang-related shooting

KEARNS, Utah, May 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged gang-related shooting Saturday night in Kearns.

The male juvenile victim, also 17-years-old, was critically wounded in the shooting, which happened in front of a residence near 6000 South Cougar Lane.

According to a Unified Police Department Monday night news release, officers responded to the shots-fired call about 7:55 p.m. and found the victim lying in the street. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition Monday evening.

Following the incident, Violent Crimes Detectives searched a residence linked to the shooting and recovered two handguns. Working with the Salt Lake County Metro Gang Unit, authorities confirmed the incident was gang-related, with both the victim and suspect having possible gang affiliations,” the UPD news release said.

Investigators determined the incident followed a verbal confrontation between the victim, who was driving in the area, and individuals who had gathered in front of the residence.

The suspect was arrested Monday around 7:30 p.m. and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on multiple charges.

The Unified Police Department urges anyone with additional information regarding this incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000.