Unified Police: Man arrested after shooting death of woman, 25, found near Millcreek dumpster

MILLCREEK, Utah, Jan. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officers have arrested Fred Jason Edwards, a 46-year-old man they say was captured on surveillance footage early Saturday morning as he attempted to dispose of the body of a female shooting victim from the trunk of his car.

Dispatch got a call at 6:20 a.m. from someone reporting a body located near a dumpster at 3994 S. 300 West, Millcreek.

“Officers responded within four minutes discovering the deceased female at the scene,” according to a UPD press release. “Detectives initiated their investigation, canvassing the area for surveillance footage. A business in the vicinity provided crucial footage showing a black truck arriving at 12:28 am today.

“The male figure was observed pulling a body from the vehicle. Attempts were made to dispose of the body in the dumpster, however the suspect left the scene, leaving the victim beside the dumpster.”

The license plate on the vehicle indicated the owner as Edwards, a 46-year-old man from Salt Lake County.

“Preliminary findings suggest the incident occurred within the vehicle belonging to Mr. Edwards,” the police statement says. “This incident involved a shooting, resulting in the death of the victim, Esperanza Chavez a 25-year-old female from Salt Lake City.”

Esperanza Chavez Photo provided by Unified Police

Police added that the incident “is believed to be a culmination of an elongated domestic violence history between Mr. Edwards and Ms. Chavez.”

Police apprehended Edwards at the University of Utah Hospital, where he had gone to be evaluated.

“Edwards is currently in custody and will be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charge of murder.

“Unified Police would like to remind individuals in relationships of domestic violence that help is available. UPD has countless resources and assistance which can be provided. Additionally, the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can provide support.

“For further information or assistance please contact the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

A check of court records shows Edwards was arrested on Nov. 29 of last year for the Oct. 22 alleged assault of Chavez, who told police Edwards was her boyfriend.

He has a documented arrest history of domestic violence involving multiple women, including his mother and a previous girlfriend. Utah domestic violences cases date back to 2020.

He also has a record of violence against law enforcement officials while a prisoner, with multiple incidents dating back to 1994.