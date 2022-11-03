Unified police: Man in custody after fleeing police in stolen truck

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man is in custody Thursday after he was spotted in a truck stolen out of Murray.

“Just before 9 a.m., one of our Midvale officers spots a trailer that had been reported stolen earlier,” Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily.

“They began following, and the driver caught on fairly quickly that the police were behind him. He began driving erratically, so they stopped following him. Then they decided to try and make a stop.”

The man fled the attempted stop.

“By that time, DPS had their helicopter up,” Cutler said. “They were able to follow him to the area of Edison and 1300 South, where the truck he was driving ran out of gas. The suspect then fled on foot where he was captured a short distance away by Salt Lake City.”

Suspect Benjamin Hasman “is being taken to jail on two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as fleeing and failure to stop at the command of a police officer,” Cutler said.

At one point, Hasman hit a police vehicle, but it is believed to have been an accident, and resulted in no injuries, Cutler said.