Unified police: Midvale man arrested after fighting with officers

MIDVALE, Utah, June 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Midvale man has been booked into jail after he allegedly fought Unified police who responded to his home after being called by another resident.

Officers responded at 1:45 a.m. Friday to a house in the general area of 8300 S. Coolidge St. after being alerted by a frightened resident.

“As officers arrived, the garage door was open, and the door between the garage and house was open,” says a probable cause statement filed by a Unified Police officer in the arrest of Tevita Tuipulotu Lavaka, 52.

“We could hear yelling from inside the home. We entered the home, announcing ourselves. The yelling was coming from downstairs. We announced ourselves again. A male voice could be heard swearing at us. We commanded the subject to come upstairs, and he responded with, “F— you, in my house!'”

Lavaka came up the stairs, and fought officers’ attempts to handcuff him.

“He went passed an officer, and the fight was on,” the probable cause statement says. “He was placed on the ground for stabilization and continued to fight. As we tried to get him into custody, he grabbed an officer’s taser and would not let go.”

According to the probable cause statement, Lavaka was Tased several times before officers could get him in handcuffs. Police say even then he continued to resist them as he escorted to the patrol vehicle.

“While in the vehicle, he slammed his head multiple on the window, trying to break it. He was yelling threats, saying he would drive to our houses and kill us. Tavita said if we heard his address again, we better come armed.”

Lavaka was booked on initial charges of:

Disarming an officer with an energy device, a third-degree felony

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Lavaka is being held without bail.