MAGNA, Utah, Nov. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating an alleged porch pirate.

“Magna, we need your help!” said a Facebook post from Unified Police Department. “This porch pirate was caught on doorbell cam stealing two packages off a porch here in town. The suspect was the passenger in this silver SUV.”

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle is asked to contact UPD Detective Santoro at 385-468-9592.