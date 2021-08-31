Unified police offering $5K reward for information after woman found shot near Saltair in August 2020

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are offering a reward for information after a 42-year-old Salt Lake City woman was found shot near Saltair in August 2020.

“The Unified Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the August 2020 murder of Akosita Kaufusi,” said a Monday afternoon Facebook post from UPD.

“Akosita was murdered at the Great Salt Lake around Aug. 14, 2020. Her body was found on Aug. 29, 2020. UPD believes there are people who know what happened to Akosita and are asking for their help.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Unified Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 385-468-9800, reference case 20-103339.

The victim was shot, UPD said previously.

Joggers found the body on the frontage road near Saltair and called 911.

The condition of the body indicated that it had been in that location for at least a couple days, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.