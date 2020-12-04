Unified police offering reward for information after woman found shot near Saltair

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are offering a reward for information or evidence after a 42-year-old Salt Lake City woman was found shot near Saltair in August.

“Unified Police Department is offering a $1,500 reward for any information or evidence leading to an arrest which results in filed charges regarding the Akosita Kaufusi homicide,” said a Facebook post. “Ms. Kaufusi was viciously murdered at the Great Salt Lake around Aug. 14. Her remains were discovered on Saturday, Aug. 29. Please contact Unified Police Department Violent Crimes Unit on 385-468-9800.”

A previous tweet from UPD said: “The case is being investigated as a homicide, as the victim was shot. There are no details or suspect information.”

Joggers found the body on the frontage road near Saltair and called 911.

The condition of the body indicated that it had been in that location for at least a couple days, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.