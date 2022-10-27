Unified Police officer charged on suspicion of sexual battery against UPD officer he was training

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Unified Police officer was charged on Wednesday in 3rd District Court on suspicion of sexual battery of female officer he was training.

Jeffrey Kevin Loosle, 52, faces two charges of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an alleged May 4 incident.

The female officer told investigators she was attending a training conducted by her employer, and “was standing near a table when she felt a hard slap on her butt, which jolted her body. (She) turned around and saw her co-worker, Jeffrey Kevin Loosle, sitting behind her and making direct eye contact with her.”

The female officer said there was no one else in the area, so she said “What the f–k?” to Loosle, who did not respond, his probable cause statement says. The female officer reported she “was again slapped on her butt with an unknown object.”

The woman and a colleague confronted Loosle the next day, the statement says. She told investigators “Loosle did not deny slapping her butt, but stated that he needed to get her attention. Loosle “then stated he didn’t slap her, he hit her with her coffee cup. Lossle asked (the female officer) if she had told her husband.”

The statement says Loosle reached out to the female officer’s husband about a week later, “and apologized. Loosle told (the husband) he thought (the female officer) was ‘one of the guys’ and admitted to smacking her with a boxing glove.”

A warrant has been issued for Loosle, who is not yet in custody, the statement says. A request for discovery, seeking evidence in the case, was filed Thursday by Loosle’s attorney.