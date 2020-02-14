Unified Police officers bring home ‘the bacon’ in Magna

2020.01.09 Magna Incident Officers working in Magna on January 9 of this year were forced to handle a situation they will not soon forget. It's extremely difficult when you are tasked with chasing down and capturing one of your own. See the attached body camera video for more details.#sameteambro Posted by Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake on Sunday, February 9, 2020

MAGNA, Utah, Feb. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department officers responded to an unusual call last month — of a pig on the loose in Magna.

A video shared by officers begins with these words, scrolling across the screen “Star Wars” style: “Jan. 9, 2020, Unified police officers on the graveyard shift were dispatched to a report of an animal running loose in Magna.

“No amount of training could prepare these officers for what they were about to face.”

The video, which is 1:50 minutes long, shows the officers chase the pig for more than 60 seconds. They catch the hog at the 1:25 mark, and load it into a van.

At the end of the video, these words scroll across the screen: “The pig, who has not been identified, was safely taken into custody without incident and transported to Salt Lake County Animal Services where it was reunited with its owner. No pigs were injured in this incident.”

The caption to the video says: “It’s extremely difficult when you are tasked with chasing down and capturing one of your own. #sameteambro.”