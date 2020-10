KEARNS, Utah, Oct. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old boy who may be at risk.

The teen, named Michael, was last seen in Kearns, near 6100 South and 5200 West, on Friday afternoon.

Michael stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and was wearing a white T-shirt, leather jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Michael is asked to call dispatch at 801-743-7000.