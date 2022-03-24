Unified Police officials release name of woman struck, killed by pickup truck in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, March 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The woman who died in Midvale after being struck by a pickup truck has been identified.

“The victim in the auto-ped accident in Midvale has been identified as Patricia Ann Earl, age 33,” a statement from the Unified Police Department says. “Our condolences to her family.”

The incident was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to Unified Police public information officer Sgt. Melody Cutler.

When first responders arrived at the scene, near 7500 S. State St., they found Earl deceased.

Investigators said she had been struck by a pickup truck while apparently outside the crosswalk, Cutler told Gephardt Daily.