Unified Police officials seek public’s help identifying body found near Saltair

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, August 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is investigating after a woman’s body was found Saturday morning near the Great Saltair, and officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the deceased woman.

According to the most recent information from UPD, the woman has black hair and tattoos.

One tattoo says “Joseff” and the other says “J Grinn.”

Joggers found the body on the frontage road near Saltair and called 911.

The condition of the body indicates that it had been in that location for at least a couple days, officials said. Police are calling the death “suspicious.”

Anyone who has any information that can help identify the woman is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.