Unified Police on scene of fatal shooting in Kearns

Gephardt Daily Staff
KEARNS, Utah, July 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department is on the scene of a fatal shooting in Kearns Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the area of 5600 S. Impressions Drive at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Initial reports from officers on scene indicate three people total may have been shot.

It’s believed appears the shooter fled the area and officials are searching for that individual by ground and air.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

