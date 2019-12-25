Unified Police posts vague tweet about teen’s #jailfortheholidays

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 25, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Somewhere in Salt Lake County, a teen got an especially unwanted surprise this Christmas.

“How do you know if you’ve been naughty or nice this year,” a playful tweet from the Unified Police Department asked this holiday morning.

“Well, if you’re 15 and mom calls the police at 6:30 Christmas morning to turn you in on your warrants, that’s probably a hint.”

The tweet, shown in full below, ended with “#jailfortheholidays,” and shared no further details.