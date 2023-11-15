Unified police release name of Magna man shot, killed by officers

MAGNA, Utah, Nov. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police have identified the man shot and killed during an officer-involved critical incident in Magna.

“The name of the suspect from the Magna OICI is Joseph Dean Black, age 48,” a UPD tweet says.

“The home he entered was his and the involved female was his adult daughter. No further details at this time.”

Sgt. Melody Cutler, public information officer for Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily on-scene that officers were called to a home near 3340 S. 7615 West just after midnight Wednesday morning on reports of shots fired by a man with a rifle.

“Our officers were staging, waiting to see what was happening, when they saw the male standing in the street,” Cutler said. He then went into a house where officers could see a female and believed they were witnessing a possible hostage situation.

“Our SWAT team was called; while they were en route, things changed,” Cutler said.

“Officers heard there were shots being fired. The female went down on the ground. They believed she had been shot,” Cutler said.

“As it turns out, she was not, but that’s what they believed at that moment. And, as well as that, that male was still outside, with a gun, and our officers returned fire. The male is deceased.”

Officers from at least three agencies were involved in the shooting, according to Cutler.

The case is now being investigated by the Team One officer-involved incident protocol team headed by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.