Unified police release names of man, woman killed in multi-vehicle accident near Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have identified the driver and passenger killed Friday after the driver tried to avoid an attempted traffic stop and ran a red light, colliding his Honda with a Range Rover, which rolled and struck a third vehicle.

“The names of the two people killed in the accident in Millcreek this afternoon are Dallas Bench (driver), age 18, from Midvale and Felisha Sherie Hart, age 27, from Millcreek,” says a UPD tweet issued Friday night. “Our condolences. No updates on the condition of the others.”

The location, near the Holladay border, was identified in a previous Gephardt Daily story as being in in Holladay. The address was 4500 South and Highland Drive, Millcreek.

According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler, two people were killed in the accident, which happened at 2:52 p.m. just moments after a Honda passenger car speeding southbound on Highland Drive passed a Unified police vehicle near 4200 South.

The officer reportedly turned on his lights in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop, when he witnessed the crash at the intersection of 4500 South and Highland.

Cutler said at the scene that the Honda ran a red light and T-boned a Range Rover SUV which then rolled.

Bench and Hart died at the scene. Three others inside the car were critically injured.

A woman remained pinned inside the Range Rover for hours after the crash, while officials carefully worked to remove her safely. After extrication and assessment, she was reported to be in critical condition.

Two occupants of a vehicle that was hit by the Range Rover were not seriously injured.

The three critically injured passengers were taken by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. The intersection was closed for several hours for crash reconstruction and clearance.