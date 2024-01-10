Unified Police releases photo of Midvale homicide victim

MIDVALE, Utah, Jan. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have released a photo of Yuping Jian, the victim of what police called a “brutal homicide” that happened on Thursday of last week.

Jian, 45, was found at A+ Massage, at 7444 S. State St., in Midvale. A police statement identified Jiao as “the victim of this brutal homicide,” first reported at 8:30 p.m. that day, Jan. 4.

“Detectives are still actively seeking any tips related to the victim or business,” says the last statement released in the case.

“Contact our detectives or dispatch with any possible leads by calling UPD at 801-840-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously, or email Sgt. Allen at [email protected] or Detective Moore at [email protected].”

