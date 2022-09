NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A rescue attempt is underway in Neffs Canyon after a hiker fell an estimated 30 feet.

Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily at about 11:45 a.m. Monday that a 22-year-old, believed to be a male, had suffered head injuries.

Life Flight was not yet at the scene the detective said at the time of the interview.

Bennett said he will provide Gephardt Daily with more information as the operation progresses.