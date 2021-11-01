Unified police respond to late night home invasion, stabbing in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is investigating a home invasion and stabbing that occurred late Sunday night.

UPD Sgt. John Neron told Gephardt Daily that the incident, which took place shortly before midnight in the area of 7th East and 8400 South, left a 21-year-old man bleeding heavily from a stab wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance.

A young woman, who was in the home and reported to be having a seizure, did not need to go to the hospital, Neron said.

Three suspects armed with guns pushed their way through the front door of the residence, where the victims were watching movies, Neron said. The suspects demanded money and other items.

When the people refused to comply, one of the men grabbed a kitchen knife that belonged to the homeowners and stabbed the male victim in the leg.

The suspects then fled the area in a white Honda or Nissan.

Anyone who may have information that could help in the investigation is asked to call Unified Police at 8001-840-4000.