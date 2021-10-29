Unified Police searching for driver, vehicle involved in Millcreek hit-and-run

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police are searching for a driver and a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Millcreek Friday morning.

“At approximately 7 a.m., a 64-year-old female was crossing the street in the crosswalk on Highland Drive and Luck Lane (3440 South) when she was struck by a vehicle,” said a statement from UPD. “She is currently in the hospital in critical condition.”

Unified Police is attempting to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the hit-and-run.

“There were two vehicles who traveled through the intersection seconds after she was hit, we are also asking for these individuals to come forward,” the statement said. “We believe the people in these vehicles also witnessed the accident.”

Anyone who was driving near the Home Depot and Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park at approximately 7 a.m. and may have witnessed the accident is asked to call UPD at 801-840-400 and reference case 21-134792.