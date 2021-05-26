Unified police searching for information in alleged sexual harassment, possible attempted kidnapping case

MILLCREEK, Utah, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are searching for between six and 10 men after an alleged incident of sexual harassment and possible attempted kidnapping.

“On May 20, around 9:30 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a sexual harassment/possible attempted kidnapping out of Millcreek near Churchill Junior High School,” said a Facebook post from Unified Police Department. “Both vehicles pulled up next to the victims and six to 10 Caucasian males shouted sexual remarks at the victims. The unidentified males then exited their vehicles and chased the victims on foot.”

The victims believe the males to be approximately 18-22 years old.

If you recognize the vehicles or individuals, you are asked to contact Unified Police Department Detective Brittni Willie at 385-468-9625, dispatch at 801-743-7000 or by email at bwillie@updsl.org. The reference number in this case is 21-64735.