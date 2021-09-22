Unified police searching for man, woman in connection with fraud case

UTAH, Sept. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are searching for a man and woman in connection with a fraud case.

“We are looking to identify two suspects in relation to a fraud,” said a Facebook post form Unified Police Department. “These two have committed numerous fraudulent transactions on our victim’s stolen credit cards throughout the valley.”

No other details were given.

If you are able to identify either suspect, or their vehicle, you are asked to reach out to Detective Walton at 385-468-9341.