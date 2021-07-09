Unified Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

MAGNA, Utah, July 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are searching for a teen who has been missing since Thursday night.

The juvenile, referred to only as Mellany, is believed to be in the Magna area, according to a Facebook post from Unified Police Department.

Mellany is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds, and was thought to be wearing a light blue tank top when she went missing.

Anyone who sees Mellany is asked to call UPD on 801-743-7000.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.