Unified Police searching for missing Millcreek man

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Millcreek Precinct of the Unified Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a 43-year-old resident.

Stanton John Porter is described as 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, date of birth April 26, 1979.

The department’s post on Facebook said he has been missing for more than 24 hours and is thought to be in the area of the Mount Olympus Trailhead.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office in sharing the post on its Facebook page added Porter may be experiencing medical problems.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000, according to the Millcreek statement posted around 4 p.m. Friday.