Unified police searching for person in connection with forged check case

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department is searching for a person in connection with a forged check case.

“Do you know this person?” said a tweet from UPD Magna Precinct. “They used identification stolen from a vehicle burglary in Ogden to cash forged checks stolen from a vehicle burglary in Orem.”

The photos were captured at a bank in Kearns, the post said.

“The suspect appears to be a male wearing a wig,” the post said. “He is driving a white, 2019 Chevrolet Blazer. The Blazer has phony plates of ‘LYNNERD’ attached. This appears to be in reference to a character in World of Warcraft.”

If you recognize the person or vehicle, please contact UPD Detective Ball at 385-468-9600.