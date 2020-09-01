Unified police searching for women in connection with Holladay porch thefts

HOLLADAY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are searching for a woman in connection with numerous porch thefts.

“Our detectives in Holladay, Utah have been investigating some #porchpirates and were able to obtain some rather excellent surveillance photos from one of the victims,” said a Facebook post from UPD. “If you recognize the person in these photos, we’d love to hear from you! If you ARE the person in these photos, we’d REALLY LOVE to hear from you!”

The post said that detectives ran the license plate of the suspect vehicle and the vehicle was stolen.

Anyone that recognizes the woman or who has information about the porch thefts is asked to contact Det. Laycock at 385-468-9926 and reference case # 20-101792. You can also send UPD a private message on Facebook. Your information will remain anonymous.