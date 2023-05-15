Unified Police seek endangered man, possible kidnap victim

PARK CITY, Utah, May 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police are asking the public to report any sightings of George Romero, a missing man they say may be a kidnapping victim.

Romero, 55, resides at Chrysalis Enterprises, a facility for people with intellectual disabilities, in Park City. A statement from UPD says Romero has the intellectual capacity of a second grader, who could be violent when he is under stress, or “handsy.”

Romero has difficulty moving his left side, and is missing his left eye. He was last seen on Friday, and was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and Little Mermaid shoes.

A possible suspect in the case is Daniel Granados, who has been located, as has his white Jeep Cherokee, the UPD news release says. When Granados was located, Romero was not with him.

Anyone who sees Romero is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000. The case number is 23-50074.