Unified Police seek help finding child missing since Friday

MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 19,. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl last seen in Millcreek on Friday morning.

UPD released a blurry photo of the girl, named Faraja.

“She is 12 years old, 4 feet 6 inches, thin, short black hair, unknown clothing, last seen Friday at 9:30 in the area of 3900 S. West Temple,” the police statement says.

“The photo is poor quality. If you have seen or see Faraja please call us at 801-840-4000 #22-17309.”