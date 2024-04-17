Unified Police seek help finding missing teen

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a 16-year-old boy who went missing.

Francis Myozmin was last seen in the South Salt Lake and Millcreek areas, but he may possibly be in the Ogden area, says a news release issued Wednesday afternoon by UPD.

Francis stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Francis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Unified Police dispatch at 801-840-4000.