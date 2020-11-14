Unified police seek information on missing hiker, last seen near Neffs Canyon

NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Nov. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking the public for tips on a man last seen Oct. 18 near the trailhead of Neffs Canyon.

The missing man is James Long, 47, who is classified as an overdue hiker.

Long is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to information shared by the Unified Police Department.

“He was wearing a heavy red and yellow jacket,” a statement says. “James is an experienced outdoorsman and may have sought shelter from the weather. James mentioned going to see fossil beds up in Neffs Canyon.”

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 801-743-7000 or investigator Adam Blakeslee at 385-468-9858. The case number is NCIC #M205964751.