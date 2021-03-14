7-11 clerk, customer told thwart attempted robbery of Magna store, UPD says

MAGNA, Utah, March 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the attempted robbery of a Magna 7-Eleven.

The incident happened at 1:07 p.m. Saturday at the store at 7204 W. 3500 South.

“This suspect came in, demanded the clerk open the till drawer,” a UPD statement says.

“When she did, he went in to reach for money and she closed the till.

“The suspect was holding a case of beer. He was confronted by a customer and pulled out what the customer described as a cap gun. The customer pushed the suspect out of the store and he dropped the beer.

“The suspect punched the customer in the face, knocking the witness to the ground, he then ran off.”

No one was seriously injured, the UPD statement says.

The suspect is described as in his 30s, 6 feet tall, and Caucasian or possibly Hispanic.

Anyone who knows or sees the suspect is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.