KEARNS, Utah, July 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man last seen in Kearns.

UPD is looking for 68-year-old Jody Corsey, who has dementia and hallucinations.

Corsey has gray hair and a bushy beard. He was last seen at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Kearns area of 4800 West and 5000 South.

Anyone with knowledge on Corsey’s whereabouts is asked to call UPD at 801-840-4000. The case number is 23-70905.