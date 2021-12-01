Unified Police: Suspect allegedly rams 2 police vehicles during chase through Salt Lake County

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly rammed two police vehicles during a high-speed chase in Salt Lake County.

The incident began in the area of 700 W. Bingham Junction Blvd. at approximately 3:48 a.m. when Unified Police Department officers responded to a possible burglary at a construction site.

Officers found two suspect vehicles when they arrived.

A man driving a pickup truck collided with a police vehicle before fleeing, officials said. The other driver took off and has not been located.

The suspect in the pickup truck was arrested in the area of 9510 South and 2000 East in Sandy; he allegedly rammed a second police vehicle before his pickup truck was disabled.

Officials are still searching for the second vehicle.

The suspect that was taken into custody has not been identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.