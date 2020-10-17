Unified Police: Suspect in custody after fleeing on 3 spiked tires, tossing gun out of car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A police pursuit of a suspected stolen car started in Taylorsville and ended with a suspect in custody in Salt Lake City in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The stolen BMW, with its VIN covered and plates that didn’t match the car, was first spotted by a Street Crimes unit in Taylorsville at about 12:30 a.m., said Lt. Manfred Lassig, with the Unified Police Department.

The officers put down spikes, and when the driver and a passenger got into the car, the officers activated their lights and the vehicle fled.

“It was a slow-speed pursuit,” Lassig told Gephardt Daily. “The tires were spiked. He lost three tires during the pursuit, and the highest speed he reached was about 40 miles an hour.”

Near Interstate 15 and 45th Street, the driver threw a bag out of the car, and an officer retrieved the bag, which was found to contain a gun, Lassig said.

The vehicle continued to travel at around 15 to 20 mph and pulled into a neighborhood in Salt Lake City, where the driver abandoned the BMW at 950 S. 1500 West on the Jordan River Trail.

The driver fled on foot, and a police K9 found him hiding in a shed in a nearby backyard. He was quickly taken into custody.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Lt. Lassig said no one was injured in this incident and the passenger in the BMW was not arrested.

