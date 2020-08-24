Unified Police: Suspect in Holladay stabbing taken into custody

HOLLADAY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police Department detectives arrested a suspect Sunday in the Saturday-night stabbing of a man near his home in Holladay.

According to an update from police, “the suspect is currently in the hospital being treated for undisclosed injuries.”

No other information was released Sunday.

The victim, who was stabbed multiple time near his home in the area of 4600 South and Locust Lane, was rushed to St. Mark’s Hospital in critical condition, UPD Lt. Manfred Lassig told Gephardt Daily.

The suspect fled on foot in a northwest direction, and police had only a vague physical description of the alleged assailant.

A wide containment area was established by officers Saturday night, and K-9 units were called in to help search for the suspect.

On Sunday, UPD said they would be releasing more information Monday.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this story as more details becomes available.