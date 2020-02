TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials and SWAT crews are at a scene in Taylorsville where a wanted fugitive has been located and is now barricaded into a building.

“UPD SWAT is on a barricaded subject, (an) AP&P fugitive (at) 3503 W. Valley Heights Dr. in┬áTaylorsville,” says a tweet issued at 6:23 p.m. Wednesday.

No additional details were shared. Gephardt Daily will have more information on this breaking story as it develops.