Unified police: Teen shot in Kearns, suspect at large

KEARNS, Utah, July 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials responded to the scene of a shooting Wednesday evening in Kearns.

“Currently, we have one 18-year-old victim in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries at the hospital and one suspect at large,” said a 7:02 p.m. tweet from UPD.

“We are working with the victim to get additional information. This was not a random incident so we do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing at this time.”

The shooting happened in the area of 5400 S. Charlotte Ave., a few blocks north of Kearns High School.

