University of Utah announces all summer courses will be shifting online

UTAH, March 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah announced Monday morning all summer courses will be held online.

“Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, ALL summer courses this year will be shifting online,” said a tweet from the U of U. “This includes first and second session, semester-long summer courses, and continuing education courses.”

The U also announced Monday morning that due to broader directives from the Salt Lake City government in response to COVID-19, Gardner Commons facilities will be closed. The facilities include project rooms, bike racks, day-use lockers and showers.

“Computer labs are still available in the Student Union and software can be accessed for all online courses,” an earlier tweet said.

The U announced March 18 it has postponed commencement ceremonies for students graduating spring term.

“In alignment with a decision made collectively by members of the Utah System of Higher Education, and with clear guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discouraging travel and large gatherings, the University of Utah will be postponing all commencement ceremonies scheduled for the end of the Spring 2020 semester,” the University of Utah statement said. “This has been a unique and trying semester for all of us, and this decision was made with the health and well-being of all members of our campus community and their loved ones in mind.”

