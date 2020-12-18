University of Utah announces football season ending after Saturday’s game against Washington State

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah , Dec. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah announced their their football season will come to an end after Saturday’s game against Washington State, regardless of any prospective playoff opportunities.

According to the statement, posted on social media Friday morning, the decision to end the 2020 season was made collectively by Utah Football’s student athletes.

The driving concern behind the decision is the ongoing threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our number one priority is the well-being of our players, and we support the decision they have made,” Whittingham said. “They have worked extremely hard since they returned to campus this summer, and they have shown tremendous resiliency in dealing with adversity and challenges. We’re proud of what they have accomplished on the field and the way they have handled everything off the field. We look forward to beginning our preparations for the 2021 season when the players return to campus in January.”

University of Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan echoed Whittingham’s sentiments.

“We support our student-athletes in their decision and applaud them for the way they represent the University of Utah,” Harlan said. “We have said from the beginning of this pandemic that everything is about the health and well-being of our student-athletes. They have done everything asked of them in following the strict protocols that were established to provide them the opportunity to play a football season this fall. We thank our incredible supporters and fans who have stood alongside us and our student-athletes throughout this unprecedented season.”

The Utes enter Saturday’s game against Washington State with a 2-2 record and have won the last two contests, including a 38-21 win over 21st ranked Colorado one week ago.

