University of Utah announces Veterans Day events

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah has announced its Veterans Day program of events.

“The University of Utah’s 24th Annual Veterans Day Commemoration includes a series of events this week leading to the tribute ceremony on Thursday,” says a news release from the U. Events include a virtual presentation on identifying America’s unknown soldiers using evolving DNA technologies, and a student-sponsored bowling tournament. See the full list of events here.

On Wednesday, there will be a presentation and Q&A session on identifying America’s unknown soldiers from noon to 1 p.m.

“The Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency will virtually present on the existing and evolving DNA technologies to aid in the identification of missing United States service members,” the news release said. “This virtual presentation and Q&A session is in partnership with the Hinckley Institute of Politics and can be watched on its YouTube channel.”

On Thursday, the 24th Annual Commemoration Ceremony is taking place, where 11 Utah veterans will be honored in a full military dress ceremony that includes bagpipe procession,

medallion presentation, and cannon salute.

“Nominations to recognize 11 Utah veterans came from across the state, and the 11 chosen to be honored will receive a commemorative medallion on stage at the ceremony,” the news release said. “Mr. Alex Penegar, a Navy veteran studying Kinesiology at the university, will also be honored with the Student Veteran of the Year award at the ceremony.”

The bagpipe procession from the Marriott Library will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the commemoration ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the Union Ballroom. The event is open and free to the public.

As part of the event, several cannon blanks will be fired outside the Union Building: three at approximately 9 a.m., one at 11 a.m. and a 21-cannon salute at approximately 11:45 a.m. as part of the formal program.

Honorees from the 2020 cohort have also been invited to attend this in-person event since the pandemic delayed the ceremony last year.

On Friday, there will be a bowling tournament. “Come ‘strike’ up a conversation with the Student Veterans at the U and compete in the bowling tournament to win a great prize!” the news release said. “All proceeds support the Student Veterans at the U scholarship fund.”

The event will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Union Building Bowling Alley.

The Utah National Guard is also hosting the 66th Annual Veterans Day Concert for Veterans Day; for more information click here.