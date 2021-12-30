University of Utah football team unveils Rose Bowl uniforms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah football team has unveiled its uniforms for the Rose Bowl this weekend.

“Roses are red, the #Uboyz will wear white, see you all in Pasadena, in the color that feels right!” said a tweet from U of U Football. “What color you wear isn’t important, how loud you cheer is! Let’s bring the roar of Rice-Eccles to the Rose bowl. We can’t wait to see you on New Year’s Day in red, black or white!”

The uniforms are all white with red numbers and the red interlocking U of U symbol, with a red rose on the helmet.

On game day, stadium gates open at 12:30 p.m. MT or 11:30 a.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early to avoid longer lines and to experience the Rose Bowl Game pregame entertainment, which begins at 2 p.m. MT or 1 p.m. PT. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. MT or 2:10 p.m. PT on ESPN.

The city of Pasadena has also set up a hotline to assist visitors, including questions about COVID regulations.

“Through Friday, Dec. 31, Visit Pasadena will host the 37th Annual Visitor Hotline,” said a news release from the city Wednesday morning. “Visit Pasadena’s knowledgeable team of local experts will answer hundreds of questions about the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl game, dining, accommodations, and things to do in Pasadena.”

The visitor hotline can be reached by calling 877-793-9911; it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT, or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

For more information about this Saturday’s game, click here.