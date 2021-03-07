University of Utah issues campus coyote alert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah issued a campus alert Saturday night when two coyotes were spotted in active pursuit of a deer.

“University police officers responded to the area and confirmed the sighting,” the alert says. “The animals were last seen leaving Officers Circle, heading toward Red Butte Canyon just after 8 p.m.

“Those on campus or visiting the Red Butte Canyon area should be cautious and aware of their surroundings, especially if accompanied by pets.”

For more information and safety tips regarding Utah, visit Wild Aware Utah.

Wild Aware Utah recommends that individuals alert the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources office or call 911 if they have an encounter with an aggressive animal.

The following safety tips for hikers are relevant any time of year, the U’s statement says.