University of Utah lights Block U in memory of Ty Jordan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Block U, on the hill above the University of Utah campus, is glowing Saturday night in remembrance of Ty Jordan, the U of U running back who died just three days after he was named the PAC 12 Conference Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

“For Ty. #RIP22 ,” it says above the photo tweeted by the University.

The popular 19-year-old athlete died of an accidental gunshot wound Friday night in Denton, Texas, where he was visiting his home. Police there conducted an investigation and determined that Jordan accidentally shot himself.

