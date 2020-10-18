University of Utah officials give update after reported sexual assault

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah has given an update after a sexual assault that was reported Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the 400 block of South Mario Capecchi Drive. The U of U Police Department was notified at 8:10 p.m.

“The assault took place in a vehicle described as a dark color, late model car,” the U of U Facebook page says. “There was a weapon present in the vehicle but it was not used in the commission of the act.”

The update on the U of U’s Facebook page Sunday says: “A university crisis support specialist is working with the victim to make support resources available, and a detective specializing in interpersonal violence will be working with the victim to obtain more details on the case. The victim and the person of interest in this case met on a dating website and the victim is unaffiliated with the University of Utah. Updates will continue to be provided here as they become available.”

The male suspect is described as having a slim build and shaved head. He was wearing a military uniform, according to the alert.

The U of U Police Department is investigating and asks that anyone who has information regarding this incident call University Police at 801-585-2677.

More information about campus safety and resources can be found on the U of U website by clicking here.