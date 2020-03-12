University of Utah, PAC-12 cancels all athletic events ‘effective immediately’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah, in coordination with the PAC-12 Conference announced that all planned athletic events, both current and future, have been canceled, “effective immediately.”

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the U of U said events being canceled include “the remainder of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship events.”

“All scheduled University of Utah athletics competitions — conference or non-conference, home or away — have also been canceled … until further notice.”

The U says the decision was made in consultation with the member universities of the PAC-12 “in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.”

Pre-purchased tickets for scheduled events will be refunded. Fans are encouraged to contact the Utah Athletics Ticket Office with any questions they may have.

“The Utah Athletics Department has maintained regular communication with University and Pac-12 leadership to stay abreast of information and recommendations for responding to the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” the press release said.

Updates on future U of U athletic events will be published as they become available. For the most current information please follow our accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.