University of Utah police chief Rodney Chatman placed on leave

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah Police Chief Rodney Chatman has been placed on leave after questions were raised about his certification as a law enforcement officer.

“I can confirm Rodney Chatman is on leave,” U. of U. Communications Director Chris Nelson told Gephardt Daily Thursday night. “Day-to-day operations of University Police are being managed by Deputy Chief Jason Hinojosa.”

Nelson said he could not provide further comment as it involved a personnel matter.

According to a story published by KUTV, Chatman was placed on leave after questions about his police certification were posed by attorney Jeremy Jones. Jones represents Miguel Deras, the former U. of U. police officer who was fired after being accused of improperly sharing intimate, evidentiary photos of slain student Lauren McCluskey.

Deras maintained he did nothing wrong, although an investigation by Salt Lake County Attorney Sim Gill’s office determined his actions, while not illegal, were “reckless.”

Now, it appears Deras may be attempting to even the score against the U. by raising concerns about the status of Chatman’s Peace Officer Standards and Training certification at the time of his hiring.

Chatman was originally hired to replace former University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy, who retired in October 2019 in the aftermath of McCluskey’s murder. Chatman took the helm in February 2020, coming to Utah from the University of Dayton where he was executive director of public safety and chief of police.

Chatman had previously served as a police officer and then captain at the University of Cincinnati, where he supervised a staff of nearly one hundred officers, along with security and emergency communications personnel.

“Rodney is an experienced law enforcement leader who has a deep understanding of campus policing,” said Ruth V. Watkins, president of the U of U, said at the time of Chatman’s hiring. “He is committed to best practices, community engagement and relationship building and is the ideal candidate to lead and guide change in our Department of Public Safety. Rodney is particularly recognized for effectiveness in building partnerships with students to enhance safety.”

McCluskey’s parents recently settled a $13.5 million lawsuit against the U. for its alleged mishandling of their daughter’s case both before and after her murder.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.