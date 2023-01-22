University of Utah police focusing January training on stalking-related crimes

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety has been providing additional training to officers this month on identifying and protecting against stalking-related crimes.

The additional training and public education efforts coincide with National Stalking Awareness Month, university public safety officials said in a news release.

Throughout the month, University of Utah public safety officials have been:

Educating the public on how to identify and respond to stalking.

Training law enforcement and victim advocates to better help stalking victims.

Connecting people with resources to increase awareness, safety and perpetrator accountability.

“We want the university community to understand that education before a problem begins is a vital safety tool in dealing with these often underrecognized crimes,” said Maj. Heather Sturzenegger, an executive officer with UUDPS. “We are training to be a more effective and cooperative team in support, outreach and response.”

University of Utah police officers and public safety leadership have been wearing yellow ribbons throughout the month to signal commitment to continuing professional training and increased victim advocacy, according to the news release.

Stalking affects 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men, but many victims struggle to name the crime and instead live in fear, according to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center. In addition, there are no national hotlines, crisis centers or coordinated responses to support victims, the release states.

For more information about stalking prevention and awareness, visit www.stalkingawareness.org.