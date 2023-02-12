University of Utah police K-9 Zarah dies unexpectedly from illness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A University of Utah police K-9 died unexpectedly this week following a brief illness.

Zarah, a “much-loved” university police K-9 for the past four years, died Wednesday, according to the University of Utah Department of Public Safety.

“We send our sincere condolences to both of her trainers, Matt Feltenberger and Jason Jarvie,” the department stated on social media.

“Zarah had the ability to be super effective through very long deployments and had a ton of stamina despite her age,” Jarvie said. “With her, I learned about endurance, about what’s possible with a true passion for the work.”

In her four years as a bomb-detecting K-9 at the university, Zarah cleared venues for all major sporting events — including NBA games and the Iron Man World Championships in St. George — and helped local police departments with bomb threats, university officials said.

“Rest in peace, Zarah. We hope heaven is full of tennis balls, soft beds, and all the treats you can eat. Thank you for your grit and your great love for protecting people. You were a good gal,” the post states.