University of Utah to offer in-person college convocations this spring

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah will offer in-person college convocations this spring, officials said Monday.

The main university commencement ceremony will be pre-recorded and live-streamed here, Thursday, May 6 at 6:30 p.m., said a news release from the U of U.

In-person college-specific convocations will be held on May 6 and 7. For a full list of college convocation plans, click here.

Students are encouraged to check with individual colleges and departments for the most up-to-date event information, the news release said.

“The past two academic years have been transformed in significant ways, and our students have been patient, creative and resilient through all the changes need to ensure health and safety during this global health crisis,” said Lori McDonald, vice president for Student Affairs. “We are going to mark this occasion in ways that recognize the dedication and commitment of our students, while also celebrating the amazing accomplishment of completing a college degree during extraordinary times.”

Two venues will be used for in-person college convocations: Rice-Eccles Stadium and the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre. Convocation ceremonies also will be live-streamed for family and friends to watch. Students will receive an email in the coming weeks with details about their college’s convocation plans. Campus community members can also check the Commencement website to follow updated plans.

Like other colleges on the University of Utah campus, the David Eccles School of Business is planning an in-person convocation for its graduates, said Taylor Randall, dean of the Eccles School. Masks and physical distancing will be required.

“This pandemic has changed so much about the college experience these past two years, but I have been so impressed by the patience and resilience shown by our students, particularly the classes of 2020 and 2021,” Randall said. “I am so excited to get the opportunity to honor them in person in a way that maintains public safety, but also gives these incredible students their due.”

Graduates of the Class of 2020, who did not have their convocations last year, will also be invited to attend.